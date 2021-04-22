ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syria stripped of rights at chemical weapons watchdog

AFP 22 Apr 2021

THE HAGUE: The global chemical weapons watchdog stripped Syria of its voting rights on Wednesday in an unprecedented punishment for poison gas attacks on civilians.

A majority of member states of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) backed the rebuke after a probe found Damascus carried out three attacks in 2017.

While the move is largely symbolic, it is the first time the Hague-based agency has meted out its maximum punishment to one of its members in the OPCW’s quarter-century history. Syria denies using chemical weapons, and warned the “very serious and dangerous” move would affect its work with the OPCW on eliminating its arsenal. Its ally Russia said it was a “black day” for the watchdog.

France introduced a motion on behalf of 46 countries including Britain and the United States to deprive Syria of its “rights and privileges” at the organisation, which Damascus joined in 2013. The move came after an OPCW report last year found the Syrian air force used sarin and chlorine on the village of Lataminah in March 2017. Syria then failed to meet a 90-day deadline to declare the weapons used in the attack. With a two-thirds majority required for the decision to pass, 87 countries voted in favour of the motion on Wednesday, 15 including Syria, Russia, China and Iran voted against, and 34 abstained.

Western powers hailed the decision, saying Syria had escaped punishment for the repeated use of chemical weapons during its decade-long civil war.

Russia’s OPCW ambassador Alexander Shulgin said the West was using the agency as a “political tool”. “Today we have a black day in the history of the OPCW. We are ashamed of what happened in this room,” Shulgin said.

Syria attack civilians OPCW gas attacks

Syria stripped of rights at chemical weapons watchdog

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

Azhar briefed about circular debt, other issues

UK pledges support on FATF

Justice Isa tells SC: ‘Answering questions will be effectively endorsing a patent illegality...’

US commission says religious freedom in India deteriorating further

Concessions from China: Economic team quizzed by WB over lack of progress

Three key UN bodies: Pakistan secures membership

China warns of further damage to ties: Australia cancels Belt and Road deals

Oman to suspend travel from Pakistan

Covid-19: govt raises red flag

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.