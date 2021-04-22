Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
22 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (April 21, 2021).
=======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=======================================================================================
Optimus Capital B.O.Punjab 5,000,000 7.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 7.92
B&B Sec. Engro Fertilizers 10,000 66.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 66.90
MRA Sec. First National Equit 170,000 10.94
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 170,000 10.94
Azee Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 1,700 270.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700 270.20
B&B Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 5,000 67.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 67.00
B&B Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 1,000 309.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 309.70
Y.H. Sec. Hub Power 10,000 91.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 91.00
EFG Hermes Indus Motor 6,900 1,114.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,900 1,114.65
B&B Sec. Int. Steels 5,000 86.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 86.50
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. K-Electric Limited 998,000 3.76
B&B Sec. 100,000 3.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,098,000 3.76
HH Misbah Sec. MACPAC Films Ltd. 2,500 22.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 22.70
B&B Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 5,000 45.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 45.00
D.J.M. Sec. Media Times Limited 2,500 4.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 4.00
Alfalah Sec. O.G.D.C. 832,000 97.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 832,000 97.50
B&B Sec. P. S. O. 1,000 217.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 217.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani P.T.C.L.A 100,000 10.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.40
Multiline Sec. Pak Refinery 1,000 24.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.25
Azee Sec. Shell Pakistan 9,100 163.17
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,100 163.17
B&B Sec. Sui Northern Gas 25,000 40.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 40.90
FDM Capital Telecard Ltd. 5,000 12.87
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 12.87
Adam Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 262,000 169.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 262,000 169.49
D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Limited 1,000 32.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 32.50
AKD Sec. Worldcall Telecom 25,000,000 1.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000,000 1.80
=======================================================================================
Total Turnover 32,553,700
=======================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.