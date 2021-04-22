KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (April 21, 2021).

======================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================= Optimus Capital B.O.Punjab 5,000,000 7.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 7.92 B&B Sec. Engro Fertilizers 10,000 66.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 66.90 MRA Sec. First National Equit 170,000 10.94 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 170,000 10.94 Azee Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 1,700 270.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700 270.20 B&B Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 5,000 67.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 67.00 B&B Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 1,000 309.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 309.70 Y.H. Sec. Hub Power 10,000 91.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 91.00 EFG Hermes Indus Motor 6,900 1,114.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,900 1,114.65 B&B Sec. Int. Steels 5,000 86.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 86.50 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. K-Electric Limited 998,000 3.76 B&B Sec. 100,000 3.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,098,000 3.76 HH Misbah Sec. MACPAC Films Ltd. 2,500 22.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 22.70 B&B Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 5,000 45.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 45.00 D.J.M. Sec. Media Times Limited 2,500 4.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 4.00 Alfalah Sec. O.G.D.C. 832,000 97.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 832,000 97.50 B&B Sec. P. S. O. 1,000 217.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 217.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani P.T.C.L.A 100,000 10.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.40 Multiline Sec. Pak Refinery 1,000 24.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.25 Azee Sec. Shell Pakistan 9,100 163.17 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,100 163.17 B&B Sec. Sui Northern Gas 25,000 40.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 40.90 FDM Capital Telecard Ltd. 5,000 12.87 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 12.87 Adam Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 262,000 169.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 262,000 169.49 D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Limited 1,000 32.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 32.50 AKD Sec. Worldcall Telecom 25,000,000 1.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000,000 1.80 ======================================================================================= Total Turnover 32,553,700 =======================================================================================

