ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 22 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (April 21, 2021).

=======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================
Member                          Company                          Turnover         Rates
Name                                                            of Shares
=======================================================================================
Optimus Capital                 B.O.Punjab                      5,000,000          7.92
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        5,000,000          7.92
B&B Sec.                        Engro Fertilizers                  10,000         66.90
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           10,000         66.90
MRA Sec.                        First National Equit              170,000         10.94
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          170,000         10.94
Azee Sec.                       Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                 1,700        270.20
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,700        270.20
B&B Sec.                        HI-tech Lubricant                   5,000         67.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000         67.00
B&B Sec.                        Hond Atlas Cars                     1,000        309.70
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000        309.70
Y.H. Sec.                       Hub Power                          10,000         91.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           10,000         91.00
EFG Hermes                      Indus Motor                         6,900      1,114.65
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            6,900      1,114.65
B&B Sec.                        Int. Steels                         5,000         86.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000         86.50
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.              K-Electric Limited                998,000          3.76
B&B Sec.                                                          100,000          3.80
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,098,000          3.76
HH Misbah Sec.                  MACPAC Films Ltd.                   2,500         22.70
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,500         22.70
B&B Sec.                        Maple Leaf Cement                   5,000         45.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000         45.00
D.J.M. Sec.                     Media Times Limited                 2,500          4.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,500          4.00
Alfalah Sec.                    O.G.D.C.                          832,000         97.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          832,000         97.50
B&B Sec.                        P. S. O.                            1,000        217.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000        217.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani             P.T.C.L.A                         100,000         10.40
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100,000         10.40
Multiline Sec.                  Pak Refinery                        1,000         24.25
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000         24.25
Azee Sec.                       Shell Pakistan                      9,100        163.17
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            9,100        163.17
B&B Sec.                        Sui Northern Gas                   25,000         40.90
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           25,000         40.90
FDM Capital                     Telecard Ltd.                       5,000         12.87
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000         12.87
Adam Sec.                       TRG Pakistan Ltd.                 262,000        169.49
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          262,000        169.49
D.J.M. Sec.                     Unity Foods Limited                 1,000         32.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000         32.50
AKD Sec.                        Worldcall Telecom              25,000,000          1.80
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       25,000,000          1.80
=======================================================================================
                                Total Turnover                 32,553,700
=======================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

