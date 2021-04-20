World
Mexico president receives AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19
The 67-year-old, who had contracted the coronavirus in January, said he wanted to encourage all older adults to also get vaccinated. "We're sure there is no risk, no danger, that there are no serious side effects," he said.
MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at his regular daily news conference on Tuesday.
The 67-year-old, who had contracted the coronavirus in January, said he wanted to encourage all older adults to also get vaccinated. "We're sure there is no risk, no danger, that there are no serious side effects," he said.
