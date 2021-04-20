ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says to launch own space station in 2025

  • "The first core module of the new Russian orbital station is in the works," Rogozin said in a statement.
AFP 20 Apr 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's space agency said Tuesday it hoped to launch its own orbital station in 2025 as Moscow considers withdrawing from the International Space Station programme to go it alone.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said work had begun on the fist module of a new station, after officials warned that Russia was considering pulling out of the ISS, one of the few successful examples of cooperation with the West.

The announcement came with tensions soaring over espionage claims, a Russian troop build-up along Ukraine's borders and the deteriorating health of President Vladimir Putin's imprisoned critic Alexei Navalny.

"The first core module of the new Russian orbital station is in the works," Rogozin said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.

He said Russia's Energia space corporation was aiming to have the module "ready for launch" in 2025 and released a video of Energia staff at work.

Launched in 1998 and involving Russia, the United States, Canada, Japan, and the European Space Agency, the ISS is one of the most ambitious international collaborations in human history.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said in recent days that Moscow was considering whether to leave the ISS programme from 2025 because of the station's age.

Roscosmos said on Monday that a decision on quitting the ISS had not yet been made.

"When we make a decision we will start negotiations with our partners on forms and conditions of cooperation beyond 2024," the space agency told AFP in a statement.

Russia lost its monopoly for manned flights to the ISS last year after the first successful mission of US company Space X.

Despite its much-lauded history -- Russia this month marked the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin becoming the first person in orbit -- the country's space programme has struggled in recent years.

Rogozin has announced a series of ambitious plans in recent years but his agency has struggled under funding cuts, with analysts saying Putin is more interested in military technology than space exploration.

Russia Dmitry Rogozin space station orbital station Roscosmos chief

Russia says to launch own space station in 2025

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail

PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively

FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit

UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters