ANL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
AVN 91.43 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (5.64%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BYCO 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DGKC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.9%)
EPCL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.41%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
FFBL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.93%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.46%)
HUBC 78.82 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.65%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.28%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.02%)
PIBTL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 85.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.25%)
PTC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.3%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.55%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 51.59 (1.07%)
BR30 25,562 Increased By ▲ 422.94 (1.68%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.26 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,551 Increased By ▲ 187.6 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Australia shares set to open lower, NZ slips

Reuters 20 Apr 2021

Australian shares are expected to open in the red on Tuesday, slipping from their 14-month high, tracking Wall Street and global peers lower while awaiting direction from corporate earnings.

The local share price index futures fell 0.45%, a 47.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade on Tuesday.

