KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 16, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,871.69 High: 4,894.98 Low: 4,862.94 Net Change: (+) 8.75 Volume ('000): 156,477 Value ('000): 7,995,376 Makt Cap 1,364,446,363,218 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,265.26 NET CH. (+) 0.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,596.39 NET CH. (+) 29.39 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,521.80 NET CH. (+) 25.44 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,977.87 NET CH. (-) 5.99 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,958.21 NET CH. (+) 21.20 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-April-2021 ====================================

