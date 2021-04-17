Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
17 Apr 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 16, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,871.69
High: 4,894.98
Low: 4,862.94
Net Change: (+) 8.75
Volume ('000): 156,477
Value ('000): 7,995,376
Makt Cap 1,364,446,363,218
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,265.26
NET CH. (+) 0.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,596.39
NET CH. (+) 29.39
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,521.80
NET CH. (+) 25.44
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,977.87
NET CH. (-) 5.99
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,958.21
NET CH. (+) 21.20
------------------------------------
As on: 16-April-2021
====================================
