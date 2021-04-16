Markets
Czech finance ministry raises 2021 debt financing need to CZK 728.4bn
- The ministry raised its minimum domestic bond issuance for this year to 580 billion crowns from 400 billion seen in the original debt financing strategy released in December.
16 Apr 2021
PRAGUE: The Czech Republic's 2021 debt financing needs have increased by 182.1 billion crowns to 728.4 billion crowns ($33.74 billion) due to expectations of a bigger budget deficit, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
The ministry raised its minimum domestic bond issuance for this year to 580 billion crowns from 400 billion seen in the original debt financing strategy released in December.
The higher debt need follows an increase in the expected central state budget deficit to 500 billion crowns from an originally planned 320 billion.
Cabinet reshuffle: Shaukat Tarin appointed finance minister
Czech finance ministry raises 2021 debt financing need to CZK 728.4bn
PM Khan pays tribute to police force for 'heroic role against organized violence'
Interior Sindh lags behind other provinces in development due to neglect, says PM
Social media platforms restored in Pakistan after a brief shut down
Pakistan temporarily blocks major social media sites including Facebook and Twitter after TLP's violent protests
Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day
India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack
'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police
US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit
UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal
Read more stories
Comments