World
Germany says taking Britain off its COVID risk list
16 Apr 2021
BERLIN:- Germany's public health agency on Friday said Britain and the Mid-West and South-East of Ireland would no longer be classified as risk regions with high coronavirus incidence levels, meaning less onerous travel regulations.
The Robert Koch Insitute (RKI) for infectious diseases also added the Portuguese regions of the Azores and Algarve as well as Castile-La Mancha in Spain to its risk list.
The changes will take effect on Sunday, it said.
