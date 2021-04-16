Business & Finance
India's forex reserves rise to $581.21bn as of April 9
16 Apr 2021
BENGALURU: India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $581.21 billion as of April 9, compared with $576.87 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
