Kremlin says Putin to decide on counter sanctions against Washington
16 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow and Washington did not share the same vision of creating mutually beneficial ties and that President Vladimir Putin would decide what counter sanctions to hit Washington with.
The Kremlin was speaking a day after the United States imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had repeatedly said that Russia was ready to cooperate with the United States as much as Washington wanted to cooperate with Moscow.
He did not say when counter sanctions would be announced.
