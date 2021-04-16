Another Changan SUV spotted in Pakistan

Is it raining SUVs in Pakistan? Well, it seems so, at least from Changan’s point of view. The company has teased another SUV in Pakistan, this time Oushan X7, which was spotted in Karachi. This is the second SUV tested on Pakistani roads in less than a week. Earlier on April 14, the Changan’s UNI-T SUV was spotted in the port city along with a F70 Pickup Truck.

The local sightings of these vehicles strengthen the idea that Changan Master Motors is all set to launch its SUVs in the country. Only the company knows, when.

The Oushan X7 is a 5-seater midsize crossover that made its debut in China at Shanghai Auto Show 2019. Here are some of the photos of the vehicle spotted in Karachi:

About the car

While Changan’s 1.5 litre turbocharged small crossover Uni-T compares with the likes of Kia Sportage, Toyota CH-R and Nissan Juke, the Oushan X7, also 1.5 litre turbocharged midsize SUV, compares to MG Motors’ MG-HS and Hyundai Tucson.

Whereas, the F70 pickup truck is a midsize pickup truck that will compete the likes of Toyota Hilux, MG Extender, and Isuzu D-Max.

Launch date?

The company has confirmed testing these vehicles on Pakistani roads, without giving details of their launch. When approached, a company source said: “We can launch all three vehicles or launch only a single car. It is yet to be decided but we are working to bring more cars on our list.”

Experts suggest that Changan Pakistan has received green-field status under the Auto Development Policy 2016-21. The development will mean that Changan among other new auto companies, such as Proton, Kia, Hyundai, MG Motors and Sazgar will pay lower duties compared to auto giants already operating in Pakistan.