Pakistan

Cabinet reshuffle: Shaukat Tarin appointed finance minister

  • Hammad Azhar has been given the portfolio of energy.
  • Shibli Faraz has been made the minister for science and technology.
Aisha Mahmood 16 Apr 2021

In yet another cabinet reshuffle, ex-Pakistan Peoples Party's Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin has replaced Hammad Azhar as the finance minister and given the additional portfolio of revenue.

Tarin had previously served as the finance minister in former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's cabinet from 2009-2010. Azhar was appointed as energy minister after being appointed as finance minister less than a month ago.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had removed finance minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and appointed Azhar in his place last month.

Meanwhile, Tarin's appointment comes as Pakistan battles coronavirus pandemic induced economic slowdown, rising inflation rate on one end and on the other is also under an IMF programme.

Meanwhile, Hammad Azhar has replaced Omar Ayub, who has now been made the minister for economic affairs. Moreover, Khusro Bakhtiar has been made the minister for industries and production.

In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the cabinet reshuffle. Former information minister Shibli Faraz has been made the minister for science and technology, the office previously headed by Chaudhry.

Just days ago, Shaukat Tarin was named member of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC). Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the re-constitution of the EAC to recommend macroeconomic stabilization measures and carry forward the reform agenda for sustained economic growth.

Pakistan Hammad Azhar Fawad Chaudhry cabinet reshuffle finance minister ministry of energy Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin

