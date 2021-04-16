ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,333 Increased By ▲ 103.18 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,545 Increased By ▲ 35.47 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise as robust IT earnings give respite from virus-led slump

  • IT stocks advanced 1.7%, buoyed by Wipro's surge.
Reuters 16 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: India's main stock indexes rose on Friday after strong earnings from Wipro lifted shares of software services companies, helping investors look past a surge in the country's COVID-19 cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.5% at 14,659.70 by 0430 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.3% at 48,954.21.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex have fallen 5.5% and 7.1%, respectively, since hitting record highs in February, as a severe second wave of COVID-19 cases has threatened to derail a nascent economic recovery.

On Friday, India reported a record daily increase of 217,353 infections, its eighth daily record jump in the last nine days.

IT services company Wipro's shares jumped about 8% as the company reported a 28% rise in quarterly profit after market closed on Thursday, beating analysts' estimates.

"Results from TCS and Wipro point that the market (is) in a good direction as investors look forward to corporate India's numbers... there is a feeling that leading companies will not disappoint," Rusmik Oza, executive vice president (head of fundamental research) at Kotak Securities said.

Earlier this week, IT services heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services reported a 15% jump in quarterly profit, while smaller peer Infosys Ltd posted a 17.5% rise in its profit.

IT stocks advanced 1.7%, buoyed by Wipro's surge.

Auto stocks rose over 1%, with Tata Motors advancing 2.1%.

State-owned banks rose 0.9%, but were on track to lose over 6% for the week.

Metal stocks gained 0.8% as benchmark iron ore prices rose on strong demand.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Rusmik Oza Wipro Nifty 50 and the Sensex

Indian shares rise as robust IT earnings give respite from virus-led slump

Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats

Private sector: Govt plan for handing over Discos finalised

Biden says for US, Russia 'now is the time to deescalate'

Brazil's Bolsonaro promises Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters