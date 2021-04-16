ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,333 Increased By ▲ 103.18 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,545 Increased By ▲ 35.47 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar retreats from 3-week high as factory sales fall

  • Analysts expect the loonie, which has gained 1.5% since the beginning of the year, to benefit from a potential reduction by the Bank of Canada of its bond purchases, a Reuters poll showed this month.
Reuters 16 Apr 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged lower against its US counterpart on Thursday as domestic data showed a bigger-than-expected drop in factory sales and investors weighed restrictions on the economy, with the loonie pulling back from an earlier three-week high.

The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2543 to the greenback, or 79.73 US cents, the weakest performance among G10 currencies.

It touched its strongest intraday level since March 22 at 1.2476.

The manufacturing data "may have just helped USD-CAD avoid going sub-1.25 and staying there for the remainder of the session," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

Canadian manufacturing sales decreased 1.6% in February from January, compared with expectations for a 1% decline, amid a shortage of semiconductors that has stalled production at some auto plants, Statistics Canada said.

Lockdowns in some provinces to contain the coronavirus pandemic could also be weighing on the loonied, but it is likely a pause in momentum before the currency takes another leg higher, Sahota said.

Canada is battling a third wave of the virus.

Last Thursday, Ontario, Canada's most populous province, began a four-week stay-at-home order.

Analysts expect the loonie, which has gained 1.5% since the beginning of the year, to benefit from a potential reduction by the Bank of Canada of its bond purchases, a Reuters poll showed this month.

The central bank, which is due to make an interest rate decision next week, has become increasingly concerned in recent months that housing gains are being driven by excessive exuberance.

A measure of home prices rose 20.1% year-over-year in March, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.

Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking US Treasuries.

Yuan Yen US dollar Yen Tzung ta CANADA DOLLAR

Canadian dollar retreats from 3-week high as factory sales fall

Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats

Private sector: Govt plan for handing over Discos finalised

Biden says for US, Russia 'now is the time to deescalate'

Brazil's Bolsonaro promises Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters