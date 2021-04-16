ANL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.39%)
ASC 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.39%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.01%)
EPCL 57.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TRG 165.02 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.05%)
UNITY 30.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 10.52 (0.22%)
BR30 25,683 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-0.02%)
KSE100 45,298 Increased By ▲ 67.35 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,530 Increased By ▲ 19.94 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Amazon conciliatory as US eyes regulation

  • "That's not accurate," Bezos said.
AFP 16 Apr 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: US tech giant Amazon on Thursday sounded conciliatory notes as the US government considers stricter regulatory measures against America's largest digital platforms.

Founder Jeff Bezos told investors his e-commerce empire needs a better "vision" for its workers, just days after an effort to create the company's first labor union was defeated.

Some Amazon executives had fired off snappy comments at various politicians who supported the labor campaign, but their chief executive took a more circumspect approach to the anti-union victory at its plant in Bessemer, Alabama.

"Does your chair take comfort in the outcome of the recent union vote in Bessemer?" Bezos asked rhetorically in an annual letter to shareholders.

"No, he doesn't. I think we need to do a better job for our employees."

In the letter, which was his final before stepping down as chief executive, Bezos laid out a new goal for the company to be "Earth's best employer and Earth's safest place to work."

"Despite what we've accomplished, it's clear to me that we need a better vision for our employees' success," Bezos said.

The vote count in the contentious unionization drive at the warehouse in the southern state of Alabama last week showed a wide majority of workers rejecting the move.

"Bezos's admission today demonstrates that what we have been saying about workplace conditions is correct," said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the union that vied to represent Amazon workers.

"But his admission won't change anything, workers need a union -- not just another Amazon public relations effort in damage control."

Bezos rejected news reports that he said unfairly portray Amazon workers as "desperate souls and treated as robots."

"That's not accurate," Bezos said.

"They're sophisticated and thoughtful people who have options for where to work."

Unions and political leaders have argued that Amazon employees face constant pressure and monitoring, with little job protection, highlighting the need for collective bargaining.

Amazon has held firm that most of its workers don't want or need a union and that the company already provides more than most other employers, with a minimum $15 hourly wage and other benefits.

Amazon Bezos Amazon US tech giant Amazon executives

Amazon conciliatory as US eyes regulation

Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats

Private sector: Govt plan for handing over Discos finalised

Biden says for US, Russia 'now is the time to deescalate'

Brazil's Bolsonaro promises Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters