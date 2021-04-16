Amazon conciliatory as US eyes regulation

SAN FRANCISCO: US tech giant Amazon on Thursday sounded conciliatory notes as the US government considers stricter regulatory measures against America's largest digital platforms.

Founder Jeff Bezos told investors his e-commerce empire needs a better "vision" for its workers, just days after an effort to create the company's first labor union was defeated.

Some Amazon executives had fired off snappy comments at various politicians who supported the labor campaign, but their chief executive took a more circumspect approach to the anti-union victory at its plant in Bessemer, Alabama.

"Does your chair take comfort in the outcome of the recent union vote in Bessemer?" Bezos asked rhetorically in an annual letter to shareholders.

"No, he doesn't. I think we need to do a better job for our employees."

In the letter, which was his final before stepping down as chief executive, Bezos laid out a new goal for the company to be "Earth's best employer and Earth's safest place to work."

"Despite what we've accomplished, it's clear to me that we need a better vision for our employees' success," Bezos said.

The vote count in the contentious unionization drive at the warehouse in the southern state of Alabama last week showed a wide majority of workers rejecting the move.

"Bezos's admission today demonstrates that what we have been saying about workplace conditions is correct," said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the union that vied to represent Amazon workers.

"But his admission won't change anything, workers need a union -- not just another Amazon public relations effort in damage control."

Bezos rejected news reports that he said unfairly portray Amazon workers as "desperate souls and treated as robots."

"That's not accurate," Bezos said.

"They're sophisticated and thoughtful people who have options for where to work."

Unions and political leaders have argued that Amazon employees face constant pressure and monitoring, with little job protection, highlighting the need for collective bargaining.

Amazon has held firm that most of its workers don't want or need a union and that the company already provides more than most other employers, with a minimum $15 hourly wage and other benefits.