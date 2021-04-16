ANL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
ASC 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
AVN 89.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.27%)
BOP 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
DGKC 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.89%)
EPCL 57.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.93%)
FCCL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
PAEL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TRG 164.87 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.96%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,871 Increased By ▲ 8.7 (0.18%)
BR30 25,681 Decreased By ▼ -7.82 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,269 Increased By ▲ 38.85 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,521 Increased By ▲ 11.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Golf: US PGA RBC Heritage scores

  • Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
AFP 16 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (USA unless noted, par-71):

62 - Cameron Smith (AUS)

63 - Stewart Cink

65 - Matt Wallace (ENG), Collin Morikawa

66 - Charles Howell, Billy Horschel, Harold Varner

67 - Tom Hoge, Lucas Glover, Austin Cook, Kevin Streelman, Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Corey Conners (CAN), Brian Harman, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR)

