Sports
Golf: US PGA RBC Heritage scores
- Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
16 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (USA unless noted, par-71):
62 - Cameron Smith (AUS)
63 - Stewart Cink
65 - Matt Wallace (ENG), Collin Morikawa
66 - Charles Howell, Billy Horschel, Harold Varner
67 - Tom Hoge, Lucas Glover, Austin Cook, Kevin Streelman, Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Corey Conners (CAN), Brian Harman, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR)
