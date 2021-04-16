Golf: US PGA RBC Heritage scores

WASHINGTON: Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (USA unless noted, par-71):

62 - Cameron Smith (AUS)

63 - Stewart Cink

65 - Matt Wallace (ENG), Collin Morikawa

66 - Charles Howell, Billy Horschel, Harold Varner

67 - Tom Hoge, Lucas Glover, Austin Cook, Kevin Streelman, Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Corey Conners (CAN), Brian Harman, Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR)