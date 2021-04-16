ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,333 Increased By ▲ 103.18 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,545 Increased By ▲ 35.47 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Al Duhail overcome spirited Iraqis in Asian Champions League

  • Also in Group A, Tajikistan's Istiqlol grabbed a point forcing a goalless draw against the UAE's Shabab Al Ahli.
AFP 16 Apr 2021

DOHA: Qatar giants Al Duhail overcame some spirited resistance from Iraq's Al Shorta and their own suspect finishing before clinching a 2-0 win in their opening Asian Champions League match on Thursday.

An own goal by Hussam Kadhim gave Al Duhail a fortunate lead in the 36th minute before Brazilian Edmilson Junior struck with a lovely volley in the 53rd off a headed assist by Almoez Ali to help Sabri Lamouchi's side grab three points at the King Abdulla Sports City in Jeddah.

The Group C match in the Saudi port city saw the seven-times Qatar league champions dominate proceedings although Al Shorta did well to thwart their dangerous forwards on most occasions.

But sustained pressure eventually paid off and Al Duhail grabbed the opening goal in the 36th minute, albeit with a stroke of luck.

Kenyan star Michael Olunga let rip following a crisp one-two with Ali Karimi but the ball took a deflection off Kadhim before settling into the net, much to Al Shorta's despair.

Both Olunga and Iranian Karimi had missed chances earlier in the match and along with Almoez caused several anxious moments for the Iraqis.

Al Duhail's crisp passing game came to the fore once again, resulting in their second goal, with Edmilson applying the finishing touch to Almoez's assist with a volley from the centre of the box.

Al Sadd and Al Rayyan, Qatar's two other teams in the tournament, had drawn their matches on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, three-time champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia were held to a 2-2 draw in Group A by Uzbekistan's AGMK who are making their debut in the tournament.

Al Hilal, who last won the title in 2019 and two times before that when the tournament was called the Asian Club Championship, were in for an early shock at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Mohamed al-Burayk's ill-advised pass intended for goalkeeper Abdulla al-Mayouf ended in disaster as Zafar Polvonov stole the ball and slotted it into the empty net in the 11th minute.

AGMK, from the city of Almalyk some 70 kilometres from Tashkent, kept gaining in confidence after that and almost scored their second goal a few minutes later, but Husniddin Gafurov's great effort from the left of the box just curled wide.

Al Hilal though were quick to regroup and found the equaliser in the 27th minute after al-Burayk's low shot off a pass from Luciano Vietto was deflected into the net for an own goal by Sardor Rakhmanov.

Al Hilal went into the lead for the first time when former Atletico Madrid player Vietto found himself in a perfect position to meet a cross from Andrew Carillo and score with an easy tap-in in the 36th minute.

The Uzbeks once again punished Al Hilal for some sloppy defending in the 70th minute.
Goalkeeper al-Mayouf failed to catch a cross from Dilshodbek Akhmadaliev and Sanjar Shaakhmedov struck from close to earn his team a creditable draw.

Also in Group A, Tajikistan's Istiqlol grabbed a point forcing a goalless draw against the UAE's Shabab Al Ahli.

The Asian Champions League's western zone matches involving five groups are being played in Goa, Sharjah, Riyadh and Jeddah.

The new format sees only the top teams in each group and the three best second-placed teams advance to the last-16 knockout phase of the tournament.

Qatar Jeddah Almoez Ali King Abdulla Sports City Ali Karimi Al Shorta Michael Olunga

Al Duhail overcome spirited Iraqis in Asian Champions League

Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats

Private sector: Govt plan for handing over Discos finalised

Biden says for US, Russia 'now is the time to deescalate'

Brazil's Bolsonaro promises Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters