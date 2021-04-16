PM Khan to announce Rs 446bn package for Sindh development

Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a mega-development package for Sindh, worth Rs 446 billion during his day-long visit to Sukkur today (Friday).

This package is in addition to Rs 1,100 billion announced earlier for Karachi Transformation Plan which was announced by the Prime Minister last year, informed Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet.

The minister added that the next two years will be of development in Sindh province. He added that the incumbent government is making all-out efforts to remove deprivations of the people of Sindh.

As per details, the mega-development package envisages the construction of Nai Gaj dam which will help irrigate 28800 acres of land as well as the construction of a 306-kilometer long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway.

Two hundred thousand acres of land will also be rehabilitated which will create livelihood opportunities for the people.

Under the package, gas supply will be ensured to 160 villages in the deprived districts of the province whilst the provision of 30,000 annual electricity connections is also part of it. Under the package, the electricity transmission system will be improved that will help reduce line losses and outages.

Furthermore, reforms in the education sector is also part of the package under which the ratio of higher education will be brought to 52 percent in the province, whereas the teacher-student ratio will be brought at 1:20.