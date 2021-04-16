Change of Raiwind residence ownership: PML-N blames Shehzad for pressurising

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has blamed PM advisor Barrister Shehzad Akber for pressurizing revenue staff and Punjab machinery to bring changes in the record of Sharif family residence at Jati Umrah so as to demolish it declaring the property of the Punjab government.

The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told media that Raiwind Estate is the property of mother of former PM Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N would never allow the current regime to fulfill their nefarious designs. They want to demolish Raiwind residence but they will never succeed in their evil designs, she said.

She claimed that officials concerned told the ‘corrupt mafia’ that no changes can be made in the record of Raiwind Estate. She said Raiwind property is owned by Sharif family since 1992 but the present regime is playing negative tactics.

Marriyum claimed that NAB-Niazi nexus has buried. She said local court has stopped the Punjab government from cancelling the transfer of 127 kanals of land belonging to the Raiwind residence of the Sharif family.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said on the occasion that the conspiracy of conspirators has been foiled. We will not allow the usurpers to make mockery of law and react strongly if any wrong action is taken.

