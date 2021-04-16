Over 1000kg of dead chickens seized in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) has seized over 1000 kg of dead chickens from a vehicle in Bacha Khan Chowk area of Peshawar here on Thursday.

The action was taken on the directions of the Director-General KP FS&HFA, Shah Rukh Ali Khan. During the raid, the Food Safety Authority arrested the driver of the vehicle; while an FIR has been lodged against the owner of the dead chickens.

Director-General KP FS&HFA, Shah Rukh Ali Khan said the authority has intensified its operations against food adulteration on the onset of Ramadan.

He said the stock of dead chickens was confiscated during its supply to the market.

