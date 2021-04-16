ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Police, Rangers deployed on roads in Lahore: CCPO

Recorder Report 16 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said on Thursday that contingents of police and rangers are being deployed on roads which have been cleared of the enraged workers and supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Speaking to the media while leading an operation against the agitators, the CCPO said that all major roads including Shanghai Bridge, Daroghawala Chowk and Babo Sabo Chowk have been cleared of the protestors. He said protestors heavily pelted the police with stones and bricks but they managed to disperse them using anti-riot gear. “Most of the roads in the city are now open for traffic and contingents of police and rangers are being deployed on the cleared areas,” the city police chief said, adding that law enforcement personnel would ensure writ of the state at all costs. He also reviewed overall law and order situation as well as implementation process on operational strategy for clearance of the blocked roads.

In four days of violent protests and torture by the TLP activists, as many as 125 police officers and officials of the Lahore police received severe injuries whereas two constables - Muhammad Afzal and Muhammad Imran – embraced martyrdom.

