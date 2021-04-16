Pakistan
Audit regime: SECP forms joint committee
16 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has constituted a joint committee for reviewing the existing audit framework for improving the audit regime and quality of the audit in Pakistan.
According to the SRO 447(I)/2021 issued by the SECP, here on Thursday, the joint committee comprises following members/convener: Shahid Karim, Chief Regulatory Officer Member representing Audit Oversight Board; Farrukh Rehman, Council Member Member representing the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan; Tariq Ahmed, Additional Director Member representing the SECP and Muhammad Tanveer Alam, Additional Director Member representing the SECP and convener of the committee.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.