Audit regime: SECP forms joint committee

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has constituted a joint committee for reviewing the existing audit framework for improving the audit regime and quality of the audit in Pakistan.

According to the SRO 447(I)/2021 issued by the SECP, here on Thursday, the joint committee comprises following members/convener: Shahid Karim, Chief Regulatory Officer Member representing Audit Oversight Board; Farrukh Rehman, Council Member Member representing the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan; Tariq Ahmed, Additional Director Member representing the SECP and Muhammad Tanveer Alam, Additional Director Member representing the SECP and convener of the committee.

