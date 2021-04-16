ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
CM reviews pace of development projects

Recorder Report 16 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance & development to review the pace of progress on development projects.

The meeting approved a number of mega projects and also accorded in-principle approval to transfer new colleges, universities and hospitals on solar energy to conserve energy.

The meeting was told that the transfer of new institutions on solar energy will ensure up to 45 percent energy conservation. The meeting also gave in-principle approval to establish a directorate of drug control to regulate the manufacturing and standard of cosmetics and allied issues.

Similarly, the establishment, as well as up-gradation of several hospitals, was also approved. New DHQ hospital in Hafizabad will be constructed at a cost of eight billion rupees while THQ hospital Nowshera of district Khushab will be upgraded with a cost of Rs250 million, Rs400 million will be spent to upgrade THQ hospital Jaranwala. The RHC Uch Sharif will be converted to a 60-bed hospital while the meeting also approved the up-gradation of THQ hospital Pattoki and establishment of a trauma centre with a cost of Rs210 million. Along with it, the surgery ward will be constructed in Chunian hospital with Rs130 million while Rs70 million will be spent to build an emergency ward in Lalamusa hospital. The THQ hospital Kharian will be upgraded with Rs190 million and another amount of Rs370 million will be utilized for the up-gradation of THQ hospital Minchinabad. One billion rupees were approved for eight different roads of Faisalabad. This approval was given in the backdrop of an announcement made by CM Usman Buzdar during his Faisalabad visit to complete 22 development projects with Rs14 billion under the district development package.

Moreover, Punjab Ombudsman Major Azam Sulaiman (Retd) called on Punjab CM and presented him annual report as well as apprised him about the performance and other affairs of the institution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

