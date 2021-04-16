ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Pakistan

Shortage of water in Karachi: SHC issues notices to federal ministry, Sindh govt

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to Federal Ministry for Planning & Development, Sindh...
Recorder Report 16 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to Federal Ministry for Planning & Development, Sindh government and others over the incompletion of K-IV water project.

A division bench of SHC issued the notices in the petition, filed against the water shortage in Karachi and delay in the completion of K-IV project to supply additional water to the city.

Court sought the replies from the respondents within two weeks by adjourning the hearing of the petition.

Petitioner submitted that K-IV project has not been completed due to shortage of funds, which has been designed to supply additional water to the metropolis.

Petitioner stated that people of Karachi are suffering due to water shortage because of dispute between federal and Sindh governments on the funding of the project.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi remarked that this is Karachi, where people are faced with the water shortage and observed that it is the responsibility of elected people to provide water to the citizens.

Petitioner said that ministers are only giving the statements, but development projects are not being completed.

Meanwhile, SHC issued notices to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in a petition, which challenged the report of ATR crash at Havelian.

Former deputy chief engineer of PIA challenged report and pleaded the court that crashed ATR plane was faulty from 2013 and complete data of ATR plane fault is available.

He requested the court to order grounding of all ATR aircrafts of PIA. SHC issued the notices to PIA and CAA and sought their comments in the next hearing of the petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

