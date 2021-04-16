SSGC holds another ‘khuli kachehri’

KARACHI: SSGC organized yet another online or virtual Khuli Kachehri session to facilitate gas consuming customers, seeking redressal of their complaints. Through a pre-publicized phone number, a large number of Karachi-based customers called SSGC representatives led by Managing Director Imran Maniar, to seek redressal of their gas related queries.

During this session, Maniar was accompanied by Amin Rajput, DMD Finance and Accounts/CFO, Shehryar Kazmi, GM/Incharge (Customer Service), Kamran Nagi, GM (Distribution Karachi) and Adnan Afzal, CM (Billing). The session was moderated by Company’s Spokesperson and GM Corporate Communications Shahbaz Islam with required support from Faizan Munaf, Dy Manager (Social Media) and other Corporate Communications team members.—PR

