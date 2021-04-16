CCL Vietnam partners with AJRP Malaysia

KARACHI: In line with our vision to be trusted global healthcare partner - CCL in Vietnam has ventured into an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement, leading to a joint venture, with AJRP Malaysia – a Global Healthcare Conglomerate”, shares Atif Siddiqui, President CCL Life Sciences.

The contract was signed on 1st April 2021 by Jaudat Amin – Business Head CCL South East Asia and D.S. Jamil Bidin – CEO AJRP Malaysia. CCL envisions to meet everyday health, nutrition, home and personal care needs of a billion people in developing countries – making them happy, feel good and get more out of life. To be able to do so, we aspire to be trusted global healthcare partners, offering unique solutions for all stages of life.

CCL has a legacy of over 50 years, with a global footprint in 22 countries and counting. We specialize in pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, food and nutrition and digital health products. Our strategic partners have a proven track record of over 70 years, operating in healthcare, life sciences, food and beverage, oil and gas and the automotive sector. Together, we aim to bring quality life products to our consumers, and contribute towards strengthening the Global Consumer Healthcare portfolio in the region.—PR

