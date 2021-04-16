ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Pakistan

CCL Vietnam partners with AJRP Malaysia

16 Apr 2021

KARACHI: In line with our vision to be trusted global healthcare partner - CCL in Vietnam has ventured into an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement, leading to a joint venture, with AJRP Malaysia – a Global Healthcare Conglomerate”, shares Atif Siddiqui, President CCL Life Sciences.

The contract was signed on 1st April 2021 by Jaudat Amin – Business Head CCL South East Asia and D.S. Jamil Bidin – CEO AJRP Malaysia. CCL envisions to meet everyday health, nutrition, home and personal care needs of a billion people in developing countries – making them happy, feel good and get more out of life. To be able to do so, we aspire to be trusted global healthcare partners, offering unique solutions for all stages of life.

CCL has a legacy of over 50 years, with a global footprint in 22 countries and counting. We specialize in pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, food and nutrition and digital health products. Our strategic partners have a proven track record of over 70 years, operating in healthcare, life sciences, food and beverage, oil and gas and the automotive sector. Together, we aim to bring quality life products to our consumers, and contribute towards strengthening the Global Consumer Healthcare portfolio in the region.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

