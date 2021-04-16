Ghotki court indicts Haleem Adil in 2019 case

GHOTKI: A court in Mirpur Mathelo indicted on Thursday PTI leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in a 2019 case.

He appeared before the court as it resumed hearing of the case pertaining to obstructing performance of official duties. The court read out charges against him, which he denied and opted to contest them.

The Sindh opposition leader said that the case against him is based on political grounds.

The court directed the prosecution side to present its witnesses at next hearing to record their testimonies. Further hearing of the case was adjourned until May 26.

Haleem Adil Shaikh was released on bail on March 27 after the Sindh High Court (SHC) approved his bail in two cases.