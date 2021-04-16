ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Transfers, postings of PA&AS officers

ISLAMABAD: Establi-shment Division on Thursday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various...
APP 16 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Establishment Division on Thursday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service of (PA&AS).

According to the notification of Establishment Division, Shuja Ali, a BS-20 officer of PA&AS currently serving as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Economic Affairs Division, Islamabad is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS), Quetta for posting as Treasurer/Chief Accountant (BS-20) for a period of three years on deputation basis on standard terms and conditions with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Naila Wajid Khan, a BS-20 officer of PA&AS, presently serving as Director General (Quality Assurance), Auditor General of Pakistan Office, Islamabad is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh, on deputation basis till her date of superannuation i.e. 16-02-2023, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Muhammad Adnan, Assistant Professor (Mathematics) (BS-18) (Time scale BS-19), Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab for further posting in Government College of Technology, Railway Road, Lahore under TEVTA against the post commensurate to his rank and status, on deputation basis for a period of three (03) years on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders, said the notification.

