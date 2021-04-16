CDA purchases two tractors, four water tanks

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has purchased two new tractors for the Environment Directorate and four replenished double-capacity water tanks.

On the directives of the chairman CDA, the management, instead of buying SUV-supervised luxury vehicles, has purchased two new tractors for the Environment Directorate and four replenished double-capacity water tanks.

The tractors handed over to the Tanker Water Supply Directorate will be used to enhance the beauty of F-9 Park.

While the capacity of the directorate related to water tankers will be increased, equipment will be procured to provide facilities to the people instead of luxury vehicles.

According to details, the handing over ceremony of tractors and tankers to the concerned directorate was held at F-9 Park the other day, in which a large number of CDA staff including chairman CDA board members and directors participated.

The chairman CDA has purchased two tractors instead of purchasing four redesigned double capacity tankers Water Supply Directorate and SUV luxury vehicles and handed them over to Environment Directorate. In addition, this machinery can be used in the ongoing works to enhance the beauty of Islamabad.

