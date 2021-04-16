ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CDA purchases two tractors, four water tanks

Recorder Report 16 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has purchased two new tractors for the Environment Directorate and four replenished double-capacity water tanks.

On the directives of the chairman CDA, the management, instead of buying SUV-supervised luxury vehicles, has purchased two new tractors for the Environment Directorate and four replenished double-capacity water tanks.

The tractors handed over to the Tanker Water Supply Directorate will be used to enhance the beauty of F-9 Park.

While the capacity of the directorate related to water tankers will be increased, equipment will be procured to provide facilities to the people instead of luxury vehicles.

According to details, the handing over ceremony of tractors and tankers to the concerned directorate was held at F-9 Park the other day, in which a large number of CDA staff including chairman CDA board members and directors participated.

The chairman CDA has purchased two tractors instead of purchasing four redesigned double capacity tankers Water Supply Directorate and SUV luxury vehicles and handed them over to Environment Directorate. In addition, this machinery can be used in the ongoing works to enhance the beauty of Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Capital Development Authority CDA Tanker Water Supply Directorate SUV luxury vehicles

CDA purchases two tractors, four water tanks

POL products’ prices slashed

PM, China’s envoy discuss CPEC projects

Industrial consumers: CCoE approves proposal on ToU tariff scheme extension

Personal income tax: FBR trying to reduce number of slabs to 5

Report on SBP bill to be presented in NA today

Citigroup exits 13 global consumer banking markets

Afghan peace process: Troop pullout should coincide with progress: FO

US sanctions Russia, Moscow reacts angrily

Eurobond inflows push up forex reserves to $23bn

Additional SDRs to give ‘meaningful’ support: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.