Reuters website to go behind paywall

NEW YORK: Reuters News announced Thursday that it is to start charging for access to its website as part of a new digital subscription strategy designed to attract business professionals.

The agency, one of the largest news organizations in the world, said a subscription to Reuters.com would cost $34.99 a month, the same as financial news competitor Bloomberg. The website will remain free for a period but will require users to register after clicking on five stories, Reuters said in an article about the paywall on its site.

The report did not say when the charges will start. The website will receive a face lift, with subscribers gaining access to content not available to readers using the site for free.