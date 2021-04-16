Covid-19 claims 29 lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Corona-virus claimed 29 move lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said an official of the Health Department here Thursday.

He said that with the 29 more casualties, the death toll from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 2761.

He said 1245 cases of corona were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached to 12290. However, he said, 1308 Corona patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this number of people recovering from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 86,531.

He informed that 483 new cases of corona were reported in Peshawar only and with such numbers the number of corona cases in Peshawar has risen to 41,192. The official said that Coronavirus claimed 13 more lives only in Peshawar in the last 24 hours and with this 13 more deaths, the number of deaths in Peshawar reached 1449. He said 8,519 tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

