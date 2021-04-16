ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Case registered against son of Hameed Gul

Fazal Sher 16 Apr 2021

RAWALPINDI: Police on Thursday registered a case under terrorism and other charges against Muhammad Abdullah Gul, son of former DG ISI Lt Gen Hameed Gul (Retd) for declaring arrest of banned Tahrrek Labibaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi illegal.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Airport Police Station other charges against Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan (TJP) Chairman Abdullah Gul includes inciting public to violate law and to challenge writ of the state, police sources said.

As per the FIR the case was registered on plaintiff of Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Umer, on report of Detective Foot Constable (DFC) Hubdar Hussain against Abdullah Gul, the chief of TJP, under section 505 (2) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and The Anti Terrorism Act 1997-7- and The Anti Terrorism Act 1997-11-X (3).

In the FIR, Abdullah Gull, has been accused of doing viral a video on social media in which he was expressing his apprehensions over detention of TLP chief Saad Rizvi and claiming to give a call to his TJP to join TLP in protests. He was also accused of threatening the police for arresting Saad Rizvi. Abdullah Gull is also accused of forcing police to release Saad Rizvi or else he and his TJP would pour on roads leading the situation towards “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar”, said the FIR.

The plaintiff also wrote that Abdullah Gull through his TJP has hurled theatres towards state besides creating anarchy and torture that also led to horror among masses. The plaintiff also accused TJP chief of challenging writ of government of Pakistan through this threatening video and demand release of Saad Rizvi. He incited the masses to fuel on ongoing protests, damaging state infrastructure and arsons by the TLP activists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Case registered against son of Hameed Gul

