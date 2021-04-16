Country reports 118 Covid-19 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported 118 Covid-19 deaths and 5,395 new cases taking the national death tally to 15,872 and coronavirus cases tally to 739,818.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in the past 24 hours, 4,740 coronavirus patients have recovered taking the national tally of recoveries to 646,652.

Following emergence of 5,395 new Covid-19 cases, the active coronavirus cases have jumped to 77,294.

Out of 118 coronavirus patients who died in the past 24 hours, 112 were under treatment in various hospitals across the country and six died at their homes, NCOC said, and added Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) remained the most effected Covid-19 hit areas.

In the past 24 hours, Punjab recorded 68 coronavirus deaths and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 29 deaths. Out of 118 deaths, 43 patients died on ventilators.

Punjab with 7,209 coronavirus deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 4,533 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, KPK 2,761 deaths of which 29 died on Wednesday, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 625 deaths of which six died in the past 24 hours, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 420 deaths of which 10 died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 221 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours, and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) 103 deaths is on the bottom of the list.

The health authorities across the country, on Wednesday, conducted 64,685 Covid-19 tests, which is the highest number of coronavirus tests Pakistan carried out since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020.

In the past 24 hours, 9,923 tests were carried out in Sindh, 37,775 in Punjab, 8,519 in KPK, 6,178 in ICT, 1,000 in Balochistan, 565 in G-B, and 725 in AJK.

