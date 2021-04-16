70,000 scholarships: Rs5.5bn to be given every year: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday announced that the federal government would provide Rs5.5 billion for 70,000 scholarships every year and stated that the government would make effort to promote education.

While speaking after launching Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship programme for intermediate and undergraduate students, the prime minister said that the principles of rule of law, education, and welfare State would be basis of Pakistan and the government would win the ongoing struggle to ensure supremacy of law in the country by bringing the powerful under the law.

The prime minister said that no nation can make progress without ensuring supremacy of law in the country and providing educating to its people.

He said that a weak person cannot buy flats in London with the stolen money. These are the powerful people who first steal the country’s wealth and then sent it to abroad though money laundering, he added.

The prime minister said that as per a UN report every year one trillion dollars from developing countries are transferred to tax haven countries.

The prime minister said that the scholarship will be available to every Pakistani.

He said under the scholarship programme, the federal government would provide Rs28 billion in five years for 350,000 scholarships.

He added that the Punjab government has started the scholarship program and now the federal government and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have also joined it.

He said the present government is especially focusing on to bring about Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the lives of the people.

He added that education emergency and quest of knowledge was made sacred after establishing "State of Medina" and subsequently, great Muslim scholars were produced.

This scholarship was initially started by the chief minister Punjab and now the federal government and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have also joined the programme.

The premier said that the Punjab government has made online portal and all the scholarships would be awarded on merit.

He also mentioned of that under Ehsaas program, various programs have been started for the relief of under privileged segments of the society and health card was one of them, saying that governments of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for deciding to provide the universal health coverage to the people.

He said the network of "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" will be expanded to the entire country.

The prime minister said the struggle launched for supremacy of law will be won.

He said no country can move forward without bringing the powerful people under the ambit of the law.

Earlier, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship is a nationwide program and would be implemented in 129 universities all over the country, and 50 percent scholarships would be awarded to the women, whilst two percent to the disabled persons. He expressed the hope that the programme would bring revolution in the education sector.

Chief Minister Punjab and KP also spoke through video link and shared the details of scholarship being provided by their respective province.

