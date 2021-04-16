KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 15, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 385,042,839 217,452,152 14,637,367,159 6,629,105,640 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,274,553,788 (1,086,732,894) 187,820,895 Local Individuals 13,095,247,221 (12,776,127,652) 319,119,568 Local Corporates 3,482,501,256 (3,989,441,719) (506,940,463) ===============================================================================

