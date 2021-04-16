ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
16 Apr 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 15, 2021).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
385,042,839            217,452,152         14,637,367,159         6,629,105,640
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     1,274,553,788    (1,086,732,894)       187,820,895
Local Individuals           13,095,247,221   (12,776,127,652)       319,119,568
Local Corporates             3,482,501,256    (3,989,441,719)     (506,940,463)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

foreign investors NCCPL Local Corporates daily settlement NCCPL

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

POL products’ prices slashed

PM, China’s envoy discuss CPEC projects

Industrial consumers: CCoE approves proposal on ToU tariff scheme extension

Personal income tax: FBR trying to reduce number of slabs to 5

Report on SBP bill to be presented in NA today

Citigroup exits 13 global consumer banking markets

Afghan peace process: Troop pullout should coincide with progress: FO

US sanctions Russia, Moscow reacts angrily

Eurobond inflows push up forex reserves to $23bn

Additional SDRs to give ‘meaningful’ support: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.