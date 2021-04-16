Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
16 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 15, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
385,042,839 217,452,152 14,637,367,159 6,629,105,640
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,274,553,788 (1,086,732,894) 187,820,895
Local Individuals 13,095,247,221 (12,776,127,652) 319,119,568
Local Corporates 3,482,501,256 (3,989,441,719) (506,940,463)
===============================================================================
