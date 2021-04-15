Markets
Egypt has sugar reserves for more than 6 months
15 Apr 2021
CAIRO: Egypt has sufficient sugar reserves to last for more than six months, the supply ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The country has reached a level of self-sufficiency in sugar production that is close to 90% for the first time, the statement added.
