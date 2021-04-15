Minister, MPA call on CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fazal Elahi Khan called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here at CM Secretariat on Thursday.

They discussed issues related to uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas in and around Peshawar during Ramadan.

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials have been directed to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas to consumers during Sehri and Iftar hours, Mahmood Khan said.

The provincial government was taking concrete steps to provide maximum facilities and relief to the people of the province during Ramadan, Mahmood Khan said.

“I am personally supervising the provision of relief to the people during Ramadan,” he said, adding, “I will make a surprise visit to the Sasta bazaars for the convenience of the people and check the availability and prices of essential commodities, he added.

Earlier, they informed the CM about problems being faced by the people related to gas and electricity load shedding. The chief minister also directed the delegation to visit different Sasta Bazaars and check the availability of food items.