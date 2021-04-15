ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Pakistan

AJK PM inaugurates mass vaccination center in Muzaffarabad

  • Prime Minister Haider expressed the optimism that the government with the cooperation of people would be able to overcome the spread of COVID 19 soon.
APP 15 Apr 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday inaugurated a mass vaccination centre against COVID- 19 here at city campus of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) established by health department with the collaboration of UAJK.

Vice chancellor of UAJK Dr. Kaleem Abbasi, Director General Health Dr. Aftab Hussain, district health officer Dr. Saeed Awan, Dr. Bushra Shams and other officials were accompanying the Prime Minister in the ceremony.

Mass vaccination center has been equipped with all facilities including emergency unit, waiting area, registration and vaccination desk to facilitate the people coming for vaccination, the Prime Minister was told by the health authorities on the occasion.

Prime Minister Haider expressed the optimism that the government with the cooperation of people would be able to overcome the spread of COVID 19 soon and suggested the people to strictly follow the SOPs while in public to contain the spread.

Director General Health Dr. Aftab Hussain told the Prime Minister that mass vaccination centers will also be established in other divisions and districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to make vaccination campaign successful.

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan

