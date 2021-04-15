Business & Finance
Nestle confirms full-year outlook at shareholder meeting
- "Looking to 2021, we expect continued improvement in organic growth, profitability and capital efficiency in line with our value creation model," Mark Schneider said according to the text of a speech he was due to make at a virtual shareholder meeting.
15 Apr 2021
ZURICH: Nestle confirmed its target to improve organic growth, profitability and capital efficiency this year, its chief executive told shareholders at the food giant's annual general meeting on Thursday.
"Looking to 2021, we expect continued improvement in organic growth, profitability and capital efficiency in line with our value creation model," Mark Schneider said according to the text of a speech he was due to make at a virtual shareholder meeting.
The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe instant coffee is due to release first-quarter sales on April 22.
Amid threats, French Embassy advises citizens to leave Pakistan
Nestle confirms full-year outlook at shareholder meeting
Shrines in Sindh to remain closed for public till May 16
TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed
PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization
PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education
Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan
EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause
Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran
COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital
Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn
Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy
Read more stories
Comments