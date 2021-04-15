Rupee slides against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee edged down by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs152.83 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs152.82.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs152.5 and Rs153.4 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by Rs 1.16 and closed at Rs183.04 against the last day’s trading of Rs181.88, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.40, whereas an increase of 61 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 210.72 as compared to its last closing of Rs 210.11.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 41.60 and Rs 40.75 respectively.