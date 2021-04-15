Pakistan
Sindh Police reports 13 new COVID-19 cases in ten days
- He said that currently 28 officers and personnel were underwent treatment.
15 Apr 2021
KARACHI: As many as 13 cops were contracted with COVID-19 in last ten days lifting the toll of total infected cops to 6379, informed the spokesman to Sindh Police here on Thursday.
He said that currently 28 officers and personnel were underwent treatment.
The spokesman told that 6327 policemen had been recovered from the disease and 24 policemen lost their lives battling against the pandemic.
He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.
Amid threats, French Embassy advises citizens to leave Pakistan
Sindh Police reports 13 new COVID-19 cases in ten days
Shrines in Sindh to remain closed for public till May 16
TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed
PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization
PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education
Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan
EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause
Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran
COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital
Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn
Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy
Read more stories
Comments