248 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Okara

OKARA: There are 248 COVID-19 positive cases in Okara district currently, out of which seven are being treated at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and DHQ Hospital South City, while 241 others have quarantined themselves at their homes.

This was stated by a spokesperson for the district administration and focal person for anti-corona programme, Deputy Director Khursheed Jilani, in a statement, issued to the media, here on Thursday.

He appealed to people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks and use sanitiser while leaving their homes.

People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19, he advised.