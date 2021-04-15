ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Apr 15, 2021
Pakistan

14 more tested positive in Attock district

  
APP 15 Apr 2021

ATTOCK: The Attock district has witnessed another spike in Covid-19 cases during the current month as 14 more persons has tested positive during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1,755.

District focal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain said nine were from the Attock city, two from Hazro, and one each from Hassanabdal, Jand and Fatehjang.

He said the active cases in the district were 358, in which 351 were home isolated while seven others were hospitalized.

He said 13 suspected patients were also admitted in the district headquarters hospital in which 11 were in critical condition.

He said there were 30,221 suspected patients for Covid-19. 33,473 people were screened, in which, 27,270 were tested negative, he added.

Responding to a question, he said the results of as many as 1,196 suspected patients were awaited. He said so far 1,363 persons had recovered from the virus.

To another query, he said safe burial of 101 people, infected with Covid-19 were carried out in the district.

