Pakistan's Forex reserves jump to $23.22bn

ISLAMABAD: The foreign exchange reserves held by the country jumped by $2.54 billion to $23.22 billion as compared to $20.68 billion on weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On April 09, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $16.106 billion compared with $13.527 billion in the previous week.

According to the central bank, the increase came on the back of official inflows and the proceeds of government's $2.5 billion Euro Bond issuance.

The Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves, that closed above US$16 billion are now on the highest level since July 2017.

Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $23.22 billion. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7.114 billion.