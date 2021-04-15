ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 8 more patients, infects 653 others

  • The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.
APP 15 Apr 2021

KARACHI: As many as 8 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,541 and 653 new cases emerged when 12,982 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 8 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,541 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,982 samples were tested which detected 653 cases that constituted 5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,438,513 tests have been conducted against which 270,962 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.7 percent or 259,388 patients have recovered, including 389 overnight.

The CM said that currently 7,033 patients were under treatment, of them 6,670 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 351 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 324 patients was stated to be critical, including 38 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 653 new cases, 383 have been detected from Karachi, including 189 from East, 74 South, 61 Central, 39 Malir, 15 Korangi and 5 West. Hyderabad has 76, Sukkur 17, Kamber and Shaheed Benazirabad 15 each, Nausheroferoze 13, Badin and Larkana 12 each, Shikarpur 11, Ghotki, Sanghar and Kashmore 10 each, Mirpurkhas and Thatta 9 each, Dadu and Umerkot 8 each, Tando Allahyar 7, Matiari 6, Khairpur 5, Jamshoro 4, Jacobabad 3.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

