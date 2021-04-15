Pakistan
AGP calls on Chairman Senate
- Legislation and other important matters came under discussion during the meeting, said a news release issued here.
15 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Mehmood called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Thursday at the Parliament House.
Legislation and other important matters came under discussion during the meeting, said a news release issued here.
Amid threats, French Embassy advises citizens to leave Pakistan
AGP calls on Chairman Senate
Shrines in Sindh to remain closed for public till May 16
TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed
PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization
PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education
Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan
EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause
Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran
COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital
Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn
Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy
Read more stories
Comments