Pakistan
Zulfi hails LEAs for maintaining law & order
- His tweet came in the backdrop of attacks on the policemen from protestors of a religious party, who were on the roads following arrest of their leader.
15 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari on Thursday hailed the police and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for their efforts to maintain law and order in the country.
“Respect for Pakistan’s Police & LEAs for their efforts to keep law & order in the land. People on duty to protect citizens deserve our support,” he tweeted.
