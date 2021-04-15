SBP reserves increases by $2,579 million

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday announced that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$23,220.3 million on 09 April 2021.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$16,106.4 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks reached US$ 7,113.9 million, thus total liquid foreign reserves stood at US23,220.3 million

During the week ended 09 April, SBP reserves increased by US$2,579.0 million to US$16,106.4 million.

The increase in reserves is attributed to receipt of proceeds of US$2.5 billion against issuance of Pakistan Euro Bonds.