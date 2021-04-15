ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program

  • The Prime Minister said the provincial governments of Punjab and KP will also separately provide scholarship to the students.
PPI 15 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program for intermediate and undergraduate students here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the scholarship will be available to all the Pakistanis including non-Muslims. He said the federal government will annually provide five point five billion rupees for seventy thousand scholarships.

He said under the scholarship program a total of three hundred and fifty thousand scholarships will be provided in five years at a cost of twenty eight billion rupees.

The Prime Minister said the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also separately provide scholarship to the students.

He reaffirmed the commitment to build Pakistan as a great nation on the State of Madina's principles of rule of law and focus on education.

He noted that no nation can make progress without education. He said the present government is especially focusing on the education sector with the aim that our youth learn from the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Salam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen.

The Prime Minister said under the umbrella of Ehsaas program, several programs have been started for the relief of under privileged segments of the society. He said the network of Koi Bhooka Na Soye will be expanded to the entire country.

He also commended the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for deciding to provide the universal health coverage to the people.

The Prime Minister said the struggle launched for supremacy of law will be won by us. He said no country can move forward without bringing the powerful people under the ambit of law.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship is a nationwide program and it will be implemented in one hundred and twenty nine universities across the country.

He said fifty percent scholarships will be given to the women whilst two percent to the disabled persons. He was confident that this program will bring revolution in the education sector.

Speaking on the occasion via video link, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said a mechanism has been developed so that the students can apply for the scholarship from their homes.

In his remarks, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said they support the federal government's initiatives aimed at uplifting the education sector.

scholarship programme Imran Khan COVID19 Rehmatul Lil Alameen scholarship program

PM launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program

Shrines in Sindh to remain closed for public till May 16

TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed

PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters