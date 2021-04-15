Pakistan
PM announces uplift package for Sindh during his visit to Sukkur tomorrow
- He said in order to save the youth from joblessness, they are being given soft loans to start their own business.
15 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce an uplift package for Sindh during his visit to Sukkur tomorrow (Friday).
Vice President Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Haleem Adil Sheikh who is also Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly addressing a news conference in Sukkur said the package will usher in an era of progress and prosperity for people of the province.
He said the PTI’s Federal Government wants to do much more for the people of Sindh and during the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government provided 60 billion rupees to province.
